MATRIC RESULTS | Claim your fame and you could win R10,000

09 November 2020 - 06:37 By Staff writer
The 2020 matric results will be released in February 2021.
Image: 123RF/karandaev

It’s been a year unlike any other faced by a matric class in SA. The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted schooling in so many ways, but still you’ve done the hard work and survived the exams.

Now it’s time to claim your well-deserved fame by registering on our matric results website.

If you're writing matric in 2020, click on matric.sowetanlive.co.za right now to sign up – it's quick and easy.  

There is even a cash prize of R10,000 up for grabs for one lucky matriculant!

When the results are released in February – a bit later than usual due to the pandemic – we will email you an alert so you can find your results on our website alongside a bunch of fascinating information about the performance of your school and province, for example.

You can only register a profile until February 22 2021 – the day before most of the country's National Senior Certificate results are released.

When will you get your results?

  • IEB results: February (date still to be confirmed)
  • National Senior Certificate results for all provinces except Western Cape: 6am on February 23 2021
  • National Senior Certificate results for Western Cape: 5am on February 24 2021

So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to claim your matric fame.

