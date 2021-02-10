PODCAST | Covid-19 is no hoax, people are dying to keep you safe

South African front-line health-care staff have been tirelessly battling the Covid-19 pandemic since the country's first cases were recorded in March last year.

In the latest official figures, close to 47,000 South Africans have died as a direct result of the virus, and the actual death toll is estimated to be a lot higher.

Every day South African paramedics, nurses, doctors and other front-line workers risk it all, in an attempt to save as many people as they can.

In this episode of Boots on the Ground: Behind SA’s National Headlines, we send one of our toughest videographers, Emile Bosch, behind the veil at Tembisa Hospital, where he is confronted with his worst fear: being isolated and alone in a Covid-19 ICU ward.

LISTEN TO THE STORY: