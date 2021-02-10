South Africa

Boots on the Ground: Behind SA's Biggest Headlines

PODCAST | Covid-19 is no hoax, people are dying to keep you safe

10 February 2021 - 10:35 By Emile Bosch and Paige Muller
Tembisa Hospital staff work in one of the facility's dedicated Covid-19 wards.
Tembisa Hospital staff work in one of the facility's dedicated Covid-19 wards.
Image: Emile Bosch

South African front-line health-care staff have been tirelessly battling the Covid-19 pandemic since the country's first cases were recorded in March last year. 

In the latest official figures, close to 47,000 South Africans have died as a direct result of the virus, and the actual death toll is estimated to be a lot higher.

Every day South African paramedics, nurses, doctors and other front-line workers risk it all, in an attempt to save as many people as they can.

In this episode of Boots on the Ground: Behind SA’s National Headlines, we send one of our toughest videographers, Emile Bosch, behind the veil at Tembisa Hospital, where he is confronted with his worst fear: being isolated and alone in a Covid-19 ICU ward.

LISTEN TO THE STORY: 

The Boots on the Ground podcast is dedicated to unravelling some of SA’s biggest news stories. It follows Sunday Times reporters as they investigate the stories making the headlines. 

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Player.fm | Pocket Casts

Since the Covid-19 pandemic first hit South African shores in March 2020, front line workers have worked tirelessly and at great personal risk. Stories of sacrifice and loss, both personal and professional, are plenty on the country's front line. While infection numbers drop and the arrival of vaccines brings renewed hope, these workers have seen this trend before. They're gearing up for an inevitable third wave.

MORE:

WATCH | 'Fatigue is our baseline': Tembisa hospital front-line staff running on fumes after second wave

Tembisa hospital's head of internal medicine, Dr Portia Ngwatha, paces through gentle pillars of morning light that spill onto the hospital's ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | ‘It’s stressful but what can we do?’ At war on the Covid front line

Sunday Times Daily has been given unique access as paramedics, ICU staff and funeral workers fight the second wave
News
2 days ago

Health portfolio committee calls for upgrades at Tembisa Hospital

Record keeping, infrastructure and resources are among the chief concerns noted by the committee’s chairperson Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Vaal Dam officially full at 5pm Monday — and it's not over yet South Africa
  2. SA's Covid-19 vaccines are expiring earlier than planned — and we only found ... South Africa
  3. ‘Disappointment’ as experts confirm Covid vaccine that arrived in SA not ... South Africa
  4. Hundreds of Northern Cape families evacuated amid row over wall defences News
  5. 'Please don’t steal the water & tell us it never rained' - 7 reactions to the ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
X