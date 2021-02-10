Use AstraZeneca's Covid jab even in countries with SA variant — WHO

AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective and should be deployed widely, including in countries where the South African variant of the coronavirus may reduce its efficacy, a World Health Organisation (WHO) panel said on Wednesday.

In interim recommendations on the shot, the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (SAGE) panel said the vaccine should be given in two doses with an interval of 8-12 weeks, and should also be used by people aged 65 and older.

Even in countries such as SA, where questions have been raised about the AstraZeneca vaccine's efficacy against a newly emerged variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, “there is no reason not to recommend its use”, SAGE's chair, Alejandro Cravioto, told a briefing.