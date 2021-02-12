Two-year stalemate over school principal ends with judge overruling SGB

The Western Cape High Court has dismissed an application by the school governing body (SGB) of Paarlzicht Primary in Paarl in which it sought to set aside the appointment of Gareth Duraan as school principal.

The SGB had preferred another candidate to the one appointed by the Western Cape education head of department in January 2009.

The SGB and the parents had insisted their chosen candidate as principal was Douglas Oormeyer, whom the SGB recommended, together with Duraan, for the position after interviews by the SGB in 2018. Oormeyer is an alumnus of Paarlzicht.

The head of department, however, concluded otherwise and said Duraan was the most suitable candidate for the appointment.

In their review application, the SGB asserted the head of department decided to appoint Duraan as a result of bias.