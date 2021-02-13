Up to 63% of South Africans have had Covid-19, blood donor tests suggest

Particularly striking was the difference between races. Black people were between three times (Northern Cape) and five times (KwaZulu-Natal) more likely than white people to have antibodies to the virus.

Asians in KwaZulu-Natal had higher prevalence than whites, but lower than blacks. The researchers did not find any significant differences across age or sex.

“Our study demonstrates substantial differences in dissemination of SARS-CoV-2 infection between different race groups, most likely explained by historically-based differences in socio-economic status and housing conditions,” the researchers write.

The authors acknowledge that blood donors are not representative of the population but write: “It seems plausible that these estimates are reasonably generalisable to actual population level anti-SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence, but should be further verified.”

The study has not yet been peer-reviewed.

What about the new variant?

The extent to which antibodies against the original form of the coronavirus offer protection against the new variant 501Y.V2, first detected in SA in November, is unknown. But it seems likely given that the study was undertaken last month that a significant proportion of donors were at some point infected with 501Y.V2.

Are we reaching herd immunity?

The herd immunity threshold changes from area to area and time to time depending on whether people are physically distancing, wearing masks and reducing the number of large events they attend.

But perhaps the key question is this: are we approaching the herd immunity threshold so that we can return to the way we lived before lockdown? It’s hard to be sure but probably not yet. There is still room for a third wave, especially in predominantly white suburbs.

Also, we still don’t know enough about how likely people are to become reinfected with the 501Y.V2 strain or future strains that may evolve. We also don’t know how much less likely people are to become very ill the second time they are infected.

How does this compare with other prevalence studies?

Last year, long before the second wave, 35% to 41% seroprevalence was found among pregnant women and people with HIV attending public clinics in Cape Town.

A survey in November in Nairobi, Kenya, found 35% of residents had SARS-CoV-2 antibodies. A recent study in Delhi, India found more than half the population had been infected.

But surveys in Europe and North America have usually reported much lower prevalence.

This explains the high Eastern Cape excess death rate

According to the Medical Research Council, the Eastern Cape’s excess death rate is extraordinarily high: 485 per 100,000 people. This is far higher than the official Covid-19 infection mortality rate for any country.

But the blood bank survey makes it possible to estimate the infection mortality rate in the Eastern Cape at about 0.8%, which is in the range of plausible death rates for SARS-CoV-2.

Why is race still used?

It would be a “head-in-the-sand” approach to pretend there are no socio-economic differences in SA between races as defined under apartheid. Race is still a predictor of health for most of the country. It was important for the researchers to study this.

This article was originally published by GroundUp.