IN PICS | Durban highways blocked as community protests about housing
15 February 2021 - 09:08
Parts of the M4 and Mangosuthu highways, south of Durban, were blockaded with burning debris on Monday morning as aggrieved community members took to the streets to protest about the lack of formal housing.
According to police, parts of the M4 highway, before the Merewent offramp, were blocked with burning rubble.
The community of Emhlabeni informal settlement are understood to have also blocked off parts of the Mangosuthu highway in Umlazi.
Members of eThekwini fire and rescue attended to both incidents.
TimesLIVE
