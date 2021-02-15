SA records 1,102 Covid-19 cases and 195 deaths in 24 hours
15 February 2021 - 21:49
SA recorded 1,102 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Monday that there were now a cumulative 1,492,909 cases across SA. The new cases came from 15,778 tests, at a positivity rate of 6.98%.
Mkhize also reported 195 deaths in the past 24 hours, meaning there are now 48,094 confirmed Covid-19 related fatalities across the country.
Of the new deaths, 62 were in the Western Cape, 58 in Gauteng, 30 in the North West, 25 in the Eastern Cape, 11 in the Free State, six in the Northern Cape and three in KwaZulu-Natal.
Mkhize also reported 1,391,155 recoveries to date, at a recovery rate of 93%.
TimesLIVE