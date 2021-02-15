South Africa

Sharpeville residents hit brick wall over sewerage woes

'We've lost hope in the municipality'

15 February 2021 - 11:58 By Penwell Dlamini
Joyce Moemise's house in Sharpeville has been flooded by sewage.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Residents of Sharpeville are facing a serious health hazard due to a dysfunctional sewerage system and the absence of refuse collection in Emfuleni.

Sharpeville, which falls under the Emfuleni municipality, has struggled to maintain its sewerage system for years now.

Time and again, the sewerage pipes burst in people’s yards and when the residents call the municipality, there is no-one to help.

This has forced a group of residents in Block F of Sharpeville to start an initiative to stop the stench in their neighbourhood.

Thandi Mthikhulu, who is part of the group, said the initiative started a year ago. Residents met and then took their concerns to the councillor, who informed them that there was no money to provide the services required.

Seeing that the municipality was unable to help, residents formed a committee to lead an initiative to address service delivery.

