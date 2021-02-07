WATCH | Taking a tour of Gauteng’s dangerous drainage system

“She identified 35 different types of bacteria, mostly dangerous,” she had explained earlier, while hauling on protective gear. The idea that there might still be an unadulterated section of the Jukskei somewhere under the city was dear to Coetzee.

“If we can find that place of relative purity, we can make a real case for the protection of the source.” Nel’s colleague Puthi Letsaba was next down the manhole chimney, followed by Stuart Dunsmore, a former department of water affairs engineer with a gift for explaining the language and systems of water management. He had been appointed by the City of Johannesburg to produce a catchment management framework for the Upper Jukskei, and was keen to get a first-hand look at the flow in the storm-water drains.

In an e-mail, he described how the city’s storm-water drains carry a cocktail of sewage, water from burst pipes, ground water, and, in the rainy seasons, storm water. The broad objective of his research, he wrote, “is to establish what we have in the catchment that is of value, because once we know this, we can decide whether to make use of the resource, and how.” Dunsmore and Coetzee are optimists. They believe that the water resource in urban catchments — whether ground water, storm water or sewage — can be far better managed, in ways that will benefit the local community. Nel, with his boots mired in real-world problems, is more of a sceptic.

“The big problem is the system’s age,” he declared, once we were all inside the tunnel. “We have a century-old system that was only built to last 50 years. The storm-water drains are eroded, the sewerage pipes are degraded, and because the one system sits directly above the other, constituting what is known as a superimposed system, you get sewage entering the storm-water drains, and vice versa.”

Our head-torch beams sabered the darkness as we progressed single file, boots on both sides of the invert. “The trick is to take small steps,” said Letsaba. We were gliding underground towards Hillbrow. Cockroaches constellated where large concrete blocks had been prised out (for what reason Nel could not say) exposing the rebar, which aimed rust-sharpened points at our bodies. Atop a metal plate in the tunnel floor an organic object — a ball of fat? an apple core? — sparkled white with mycelium.