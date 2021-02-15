Two men bust with rhino horn in Eastern Cape restaurant

The Hawks have arrested two men after they were found in possession of rhino horn and suspected stolen property in Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said the two suspects, aged 27 and 36, were arrested during an operation at a restaurant at the beachfront on February 12.

The team seized rhino horn and two vehicles, Mgolodela said.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrate’s court on Monday.