Here's a list of the hospitals where the vaccines will roll out from Wednesday

17 February 2021 - 13:34
The Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrived at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Tuesday night.
Eighteen public hospitals across SA will receive the newly acquired Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Wednesday.

The vaccines arrived in the country on Tuesday night and are the first batch of 80,000 doses of the vaccine which are being distributed across SA.

Health ministry spokesperson Popo Maja confirmed the following list of hospitals to TimesLIVE:

  • Eastern Cape: Livingstone Hospital and Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital;
  • Free State: Universitas Hospital and Pelonomi Hospital;
  • Gauteng: Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and Steve Biko Academic Hospital;
  • KwaZulu-Natal: Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital and Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital;
  • Limpopo: Pietersburg Hospital and Mankweng Hospital;
  • Mpumalanga: Rob Ferreira Hospital and Witbank Hospital;
  • North West: Klerksdorp-Tshepong Hospital and Job Shimankana Tabane Hospital;
  • Northern Cape: Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital; and
  • Western Cape: Groote Schuur Hospital, Tygerberg Hospital and Khayelitsha District Hospital.

Staff at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital are awaiting the arrival of the vaccine from the Durban's King Shaka International Airport.

The vaccines are expected to arrive via a convoy of police and department of health vehicles.

