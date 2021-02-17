Three workers missing after ‘explosion’ at ArcelorMittal in Gauteng

Three people are missing following an explosion at ArcelorMittal’s premises in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, on Wednesday.

According to the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), the explosion happened at around 2am.

“We are concerned they are trapped under the rubble. Emergency services are on the scene and trying to find a way to safely extract them from the building without setting off another explosion,” said Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

“Our officials are on hand to assist the families of those who are missing and they are receiving counselling. The situation is fluid.”

The cause of the incident was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE