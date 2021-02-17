South Africa

Three workers missing after ‘explosion’ at ArcelorMittal in Gauteng

17 February 2021 - 13:20
Search and rescue efforts are under way for the missing workers.
Search and rescue efforts are under way for the missing workers.
Image: Supplied / Numsa

Three people are missing following an explosion at ArcelorMittal’s premises in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, on Wednesday.

According to the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), the explosion happened at around 2am.

“We are concerned they are trapped under the rubble. Emergency services are on the scene and trying to find a way to safely extract them from the building without setting off another explosion,” said Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

“Our officials are on hand to assist the families of those who are missing and they are receiving counselling. The situation is fluid.”

The cause of the incident was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Durban refinery hangs in the balance as repairs to cost R800m

The estimated cost to repair the Durban Engen refinery after an explosion and subsequent fire which gutted parts of the plant in December is R800m.
News
1 week ago

Gas bottle blast leads to bust of illegal abalone operation in Stellenbosch

Abalone with an expected street value of R900,000 and abalone drying equipment valued at around R60,000 was found in a Stellenbosch house when law ...
News
1 week ago

China rescues 11 miners after 14 days trapped underground

Chinese rescuers pulled 11 gold miners to safety on Sunday, 14 days after they were trapped by an underground explosion, state broadcaster CCTV ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. ‘She’ll remain the mother of our boys’ - Malusi Gigaba explains silence on ... South Africa
  2. 2,000 Eskom employees gone in a year, but 6,000 more must go to reach 'right ... South Africa
  3. Limiting the lunchbox: teachers set rules on what kids can and can't eat at ... News
  4. Bongo told me to 'name a price' to halt Eskom inquiry, witness says during ... South Africa
  5. Zuma supporters feast, chant and dance in Nkandla as family watches South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X