Cigarette lockdown ban: Big brands still suffering as smokers choose cheap

The legal multinationals' market share of the sale of cigarettes went from 70% (pre-ban) to 33% (in ban) to 50% (post-ban), a survey shows.

The prohibition did not prevent smoking either: 85% of smokers kept smoking during the cigarette ban, only 8% quit and half of those who stopped smoking indicated they started smoking again once the ban was lifted.

This data is provided in the latest National Income Dynamics Study – Coronavirus Rapid Mobile survey (Nids-Cram).

Tobacco sales were prohibited between March 25 and August 17 as part of the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There were about 6.7 million adult smokers in SA before the start of the lockdown, the report estimates.

The average daily number of cigarettes smoked by smokers decreased from 7.9 cigarettes in 2017 to 6.5 cigarettes during the sales ban and up to 8.8 cigarettes after the ban.