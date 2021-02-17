Hunger worsens despite Covid grants, even as employment recovers from hard lockdown job losses

There has been a substantial increase in employment recovery due to eased lockdown measures from last year, but the country continues to battle against hunger.

This is according to a National Income Dynamics Study Coronavirus Rapid Mobile survey (Nids-Cram) released on Wednesday.

“Between February and April 2020, we had previously found a substantial increase in those who were not employed – from 43% to 52% - as well as an increase in furloughed workers. We now find that by October 2020, the percentage of people employed is much closer to its February pre-pandemic level.

“The fraction of people employed changed from 57% in February to 48% in April and June, and 55% in October. While there is always a margin of error around survey estimates, and there have been changes in the number of working age adults over the period, these results suggest a considerable recovery between June and October 2020,” said the report.