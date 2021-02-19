Mthethwa: Fans in sports stadiums low on priority list for opening economy

Minister of sport Nathi Mthethwa has indicated that allowing fans back into stadiums will be at the tail-end of the government’s process of fully opening up the economy.

On Wednesday in Cape Town‚ SA began administering the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine to health workers‚ who were followed by President Cyril Ramaphosa and health minister Zweli Mkhize.

“The level we are in at the moment quite clearly shows that sport, arts and culture are sectors that work with multitudes of people and most definitely they will be at the tail-end of the entire process of opening up sectors of the economy‚” Mthethwa said in a media webinar dealing with governance issues at Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday morning.

Most sporting codes in the country returned to action late last year under strict health and safety protocols that were prescribed by the government, but fans remain locked out of professional sports events under the current restrictions.