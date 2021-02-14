Tshegofatso Pule: Slain but keeping family together
14 February 2021 - 00:00
A family WhatsApp group that Tshegofatso Pule set up eight months before she died has become her legacy.
And Pule's family will form a united front when her murder accused, Muzikayise Malephane, appears in the high court in Johannesburg next Friday, where he is expected to plead guilty to her murder...
