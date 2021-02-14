News

Tshegofatso Pule: Slain but keeping family together

14 February 2021 - 00:00

A family WhatsApp group that Tshegofatso Pule set up eight months before she died has become her legacy.

And Pule's family will form a united front when her murder accused, Muzikayise Malephane, appears in the high court in Johannesburg next Friday, where he is expected to plead guilty to her murder...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Hundreds of Northern Cape families evacuated amid row over wall defences News
  2. Jessie Duarte's son, ex in kickback scandal News
  3. Local cops quiz Bridgette Motsepe over political case in Botswana News
  4. Free and fair final exams? Matrics to hear soon News
  5. Speculation brewing over Malema, Zuma's 'tea meeting' News

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters