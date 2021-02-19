Gauteng pupil overcomes dyslexia to get six distinctions in IEB matric exams

David Gosher, 18, of King David High School in Linksfield, Johannesburg, had to overcome dyslexia as he managed to achieve six distinctions in his Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric results.

“From a young age I came through my entire schooling through remedial schooling. I am dyslexic but I work very hard and to get to my matric I had to work extra hard,” Gosher said.

Dyslexia is a learning disorder that involves difficulty in reading due to problems identifying speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters and words (decoding). Also called reading disability, dyslexia affects areas of the brain that process language.

Gosher told TimesLIVE that the pandemic and online studying made things difficult and challenging.

“I am not very fond of online learning because it made engaging with teachers much harder,” he explained.

He obtained distinctions in English, mathematical literacy, business studies, dramatic arts, history and life orientation.