It’s a pass! Umalusi happy to release matric results, but probes are still on

Investigations into leaks not yet complete, and candidates guilty of copying can still have their certificates nullified

Prega Govender Journalist
15 February 2021 - 20:27

School governing body associations and education experts have welcomed the green light given to the release of the 2020 matric results by exams quality assurer Umalusi.

On Monday, Umalusi’s council chairperson Prof John Volmink said they were satisfied that based on available evidence, there was no systemic irregularity reported that might have compromised the overall credibility and integrity of the November exams administered by the department of basic education (DBE)...

