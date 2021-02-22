Floods in Musina as Johannesburg and Mogale City get weather warnings
Heavy rains caused havoc in parts of Musina on Monday, knocking out electricity and a water pumping station.
Municipal spokesperson Wilson Dzebu said three water tankers were available for residents left without water due to the pump station not operating. He said the municipality was involving the defence force and police to assist where needed.
The SA Weather Service warned of possible heavy rainfall in parts of Gauteng and Limpopo on Monday.
The service issued a level six warning for disruptive rain which might lead to localised flooding in the Vhembe and Mopani districts.
Dzebu said some areas were already inaccessible due to flooding. The municipality advised parents on Monday to keep their children home until it was safe to move around and go to school.
Musina mayor Mihloti Muhlope urged residents to be cautious. “Council has noted disturbing reports caused by the destructive thunderstorms. I have therefore activated the disaster team and will personally be on the ground visiting the affected areas, evaluating the damage and map a way forward,” she said.
Some people were unable to get to work as streets, homes, malls and businesses were flooded.
Dzebe said that electricity was off in some areas and a water pump station was also affected.
Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said emergency services were on high alert.
“There is no incident that has been reported so far. However, we are on high alert monitoring most of our low-lying areas - that will be our informal settlements - because we know that those will be the hardest hit. So far so good, we don’t have any major incidents.
“We are encouraging all our residents in low-lying areas to avoid crossing bridges and flooded rivers,” he said.
Level 2 disruptive rainfall warnings were issued for Mogale City/Krugersdorp and Johannesburg.
