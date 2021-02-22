Floods in Musina as Johannesburg and Mogale City get weather warnings

Heavy rains caused havoc in parts of Musina on Monday, knocking out electricity and a water pumping station.

Municipal spokesperson Wilson Dzebu said three water tankers were available for residents left without water due to the pump station not operating. He said the municipality was involving the defence force and police to assist where needed.

The SA Weather Service warned of possible heavy rainfall in parts of Gauteng and Limpopo on Monday.

The service issued a level six warning for disruptive rain which might lead to localised flooding in the Vhembe and Mopani districts.

Dzebu said some areas were already inaccessible due to flooding. The municipality advised parents on Monday to keep their children home until it was safe to move around and go to school.