Companies with 50+ employees must submit weekly data on Covid-19 cases

It is now a legal requirement for all businesses with more than 50 employees to submit weekly data on Covid-19 cases to the National Institute for Occupational Health (NIOH).

This will enable the NIOH to expand the Covid-19 national occupational health surveillance system (OHSS) which requires the collection, analysis and interpretation of occupational health related data for planning, implementation and evaluation of workplace interventions.

The NIOH is a division of the National Health Laboratory Service which supports the country's occupational health and safety agenda through surveillance of occupational diseases.

The NIOH said the consolidated directive on occupational health and safety measures in certain workplaces, as amended on September 28 last year, makes it a legal requirement for employers to submit relevant information of all workers who test positive for Covid-19 to the institute.