WATCH | Father-to-be dies after gender-reveal party device explodes

An effort to delight family and friends at a gender-reveal event proved deadly for an excited father-to-be.

CNN reports that 28-year-old Christopher Pekny, of Liberty, New York, died when a device that was meant to be used at a gender-reveal party exploded while he was building it, according to New York state police.

Pekny's 27-year-old brother, Michael Pekny, was injured and taken to a nearby hospital, the police said.

