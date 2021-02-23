World

WATCH | Father-to-be dies after gender-reveal party device explodes

23 February 2021 - 10:50 By TimesLIVE

An effort to delight family and friends at a gender-reveal event proved deadly for an excited father-to-be.

CNN reports that 28-year-old Christopher Pekny, of Liberty, New York, died when a device that was meant to be used at a gender-reveal party exploded while he was building it, according to New York state police.

Pekny's 27-year-old brother, Michael Pekny, was injured and taken to a nearby hospital, the police said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Part of Nornickel's Arctic processing plant collapses, one killed

One person was found dead and two were missing after a processing plant owned by Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel partially collapsed during ...
News
3 days ago

Union and steel producer at war after three employees die in explosion

A war of words has erupted between ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) over the death of three union members ...
News
2 days ago

Gas bottle blast leads to bust of illegal abalone operation in Stellenbosch

Abalone with an expected street value of R900,000 and abalone drying equipment valued at around R60,000 was found in a Stellenbosch house when law ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Former domestic worker seeks rights under millionaire lover’s will News
  2. 'I can't pay': Bathabile Dlamini defies ConCourt costs order News
  3. Gangland intrigue in raid on luxury Cape Town car dealership News
  4. 'Bitter' Jacob Zuma 'fuelled by fury over ouster' News
  5. Zuma wants corruption trial 'struck off' as he again takes aim at the state South Africa

Latest Videos

PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges
X