Former EFF councillor pleads not guilty to rape

26 February 2021 - 10:41 By Devon Koen
In a dramatic start to the trial of former EFF Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Zilindile Vena, he claimed his elderly mother had collapsed when she heard he had been accused of raping a Nelson Mandela University student.

Members of the media were later barred from the court.

Vena has denied the allegation that he raped a 23-year-old student after a party in a flat in St George’s Park.

Magistrate Mputumi Mpofu on Thursday allowed Vena, 35, time to contact his family to ascertain the condition of his mother and then ordered that proceedings be held in-camera.

