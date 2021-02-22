Women seek court’s mercy after ‘rapist’s five-year reign of terror’

A 28-year-old alleged serial rapist will go on trial on Thursday, charged with 16 counts of rape between 2013 and 2018

About 20 women gathered outside the Durban high court on Monday, their heads down, eyes fixed on the ground.



Daughters, mothers, sisters, aunts and grandmothers — all strangers brought together after they were allegedly preyed upon by a KwaZulu-Natal man...