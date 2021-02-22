News

Women seek court’s mercy after ‘rapist’s five-year reign of terror’

A 28-year-old alleged serial rapist will go on trial on Thursday, charged with 16 counts of rape between 2013 and 2018

22 February 2021 - 20:30

About 20 women gathered outside the Durban high court on Monday, their heads down, eyes fixed on the ground.

Daughters, mothers, sisters, aunts and grandmothers — all strangers brought together after they were allegedly preyed upon by a KwaZulu-Natal man...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. First-year students won’t be cut any slack, but there will be support programmes News
  2. Women seek court’s mercy after ‘rapist’s five-year reign of terror’ News
  3. Old wounds reopen for Pule’s family as her alleged killer appears in court News
  4. Doctor’s Covid-19 vaccine diary gives SA a shot of hope and humour News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges
20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer

Related articles

  1. Serial rapist who stalked Eastern Cape farming town gets four life terms, plus ... South Africa
  2. Girl's bravery exposes suspected serial child rapist South Africa
  3. Joburg rapist who blackmailed victims with naked pics sentenced to life in jail South Africa
  4. Nyanga serial rapist who used taxi to source victims gets 210 year prison ... South Africa
  5. Mpumalanga serial rapist sentenced to 37 years in prison South Africa
X