More than 80,000 health-care workers vaccinated as first batch of shots used up in two weeks

Mkhize also reported on Wednesday night that there were now 1,516,262 confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded across SA after 1,447 new infections were identified since Tuesday.

The new cases come from 33,498 tests, at a positivity rate of 4.3%.

Mkhize also confirmed that 95 new Covid-19 related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, 30 were in Gauteng, 25 were in the Western Cape, 19 were in the Free State, eight were in KwaZulu-Natal, seven were in Mpumalanga, five were in the Eastern Cape and one was in the Northern Cape. There were no new deaths recorded in Limpopo or North West.

To date, 50,366 Covid-19 related fatalities have been confirmed across SA.

Mkhize said 1,434,772 recoveries had been recorded, at a recovery rate of 94.6%.

TimesLIVE