‘When you want votes you go deep in villages without tar roads’: Mbalula slammed for ‘blunt’ pothole response

03 March 2021 - 07:33
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula was criticised for his response to a query about potholes.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has come under fire for his blunt response to a query about potholes on the R555 in Limpopo.

He responded to a social media user who raised an issue after a sibling almost lost her life in an accident allegedly caused by potholes on the road.

In his response, Mbalula said the road belongs to regional authorities and should be fixed by the province.

Mbalula’s response drew criticism from many people, including music producer Prince Kaybee, who told Mbalula all roads in the country were his responsibility.

“The people are calling on you because the provincial departments are failing to deliver safe roads. Let’s fix problems, not pass blame,” he said.

Following the backlash, Mbalula said he had alerted the relevant MEC to attend to the R555.

“This is a regional road under the Limpopo roads agency. We will alert the provincial government as the responsible party for intervention.”

He also issued an apology for his tweet, saying it was not about being without empathy for the social media user as most “seek to rebrand my tweet for stating the facts”.

“The MEC has responded and I will follow up to ensure the road is fixed,” he said.

In a separate tweet, Mbalula explained which departments were in charge of roads.

