Fly-by-night advisers landed SA in state capture quagmire, says Fikile Mbalula

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula claims to know how SA ended up with its state capture headache.

He has laid the blame on “fly-by-night advisers”.

Mbalula said this when he introduced the new Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) group CEO Zolani Kgosie Matthews in Langa, Cape Town, on Saturday.

The event was attended by Prasa board chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane.

After a lengthy speech in which he lamented Prasa’s decline, introduced Matthews and promised to turn the embattle rail utility around, Mbalula took the podium again and warned those “who think they are my friends”.