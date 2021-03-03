South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Hydroxychloroquine shouldn't be used to prevent Covid-19 infection': WHO

03 March 2021 - 07:30 By TimesLIVE
Brazilian soccer great Pele, 80, receives a dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Brazil, in this image posted on his Instagram account on March 2, 2021.
Image: Courtesy of @pele/Instagram via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT @pele. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

March 03 2021 - 09:00

Texas governor lifts state's mask mandate, business restrictions

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued the most sweeping rollback of coronavirus restrictions of any US state on Tuesday, lifting a mask mandate and saying most businesses may open at full capacity next week.

Abbott's executive order comes as many US states and major cities seeing a sharp decline in coronavirus infections and hospitalisation begin to ease the unprecedented lockdowns put in place a year ago.

“It is now time to open Texas 100%," Abbott, a first-term Republican, told a news conference. He said the order would take full effect on March 10.

March 03 2021 - 08:25

South Korea probing two deaths after AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine

South Korean authorities said on Wednesday they are investigating the deaths of two people after a media report said the pair — both with pre-existing conditions — died within days of receiving AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine.

A 63-year-old nursing home patient with cerebrovascular disease developed symptoms, including high fever, after being given the AstraZeneca vaccine, Yonhap news agency reported. The person was moved to a larger hospital on Tuesday, but died after showing symptoms of blood poisoning and pneumonia, Yonhap said.

Another person in their 50s with a cardiac disorder and diabetes died on Wednesday after suffering multiple heart attacks, having received the same vaccine a day earlier, the agency said.

March 03 2021 - 07:25

'Hydroxychloroquine shouldn't be used to prevent Covid-19 infection': WHO 

