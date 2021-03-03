COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Hydroxychloroquine shouldn't be used to prevent Covid-19 infection': WHO
March 03 2021 - 09:00
Texas governor lifts state's mask mandate, business restrictions
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued the most sweeping rollback of coronavirus restrictions of any US state on Tuesday, lifting a mask mandate and saying most businesses may open at full capacity next week.
Abbott's executive order comes as many US states and major cities seeing a sharp decline in coronavirus infections and hospitalisation begin to ease the unprecedented lockdowns put in place a year ago.
“It is now time to open Texas 100%," Abbott, a first-term Republican, told a news conference. He said the order would take full effect on March 10.
March 03 2021 - 08:25
South Korea probing two deaths after AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine
South Korean authorities said on Wednesday they are investigating the deaths of two people after a media report said the pair — both with pre-existing conditions — died within days of receiving AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine.
A 63-year-old nursing home patient with cerebrovascular disease developed symptoms, including high fever, after being given the AstraZeneca vaccine, Yonhap news agency reported. The person was moved to a larger hospital on Tuesday, but died after showing symptoms of blood poisoning and pneumonia, Yonhap said.
Another person in their 50s with a cardiac disorder and diabetes died on Wednesday after suffering multiple heart attacks, having received the same vaccine a day earlier, the agency said.
March 03 2021 - 07:25
'Hydroxychloroquine shouldn't be used to prevent Covid-19 infection': WHO
This follows previous recommendations issued in December 2020 against the use of the hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for #COVID19. https://t.co/kyNIoCmbjD— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 2, 2021