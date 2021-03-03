COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Hydroxychloroquine shouldn't be used to prevent Covid-19 infection': WHO

March 03 2021 - 09:00

Texas governor lifts state's mask mandate, business restrictions

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued the most sweeping rollback of coronavirus restrictions of any US state on Tuesday, lifting a mask mandate and saying most businesses may open at full capacity next week.

Abbott's executive order comes as many US states and major cities seeing a sharp decline in coronavirus infections and hospitalisation begin to ease the unprecedented lockdowns put in place a year ago.

“It is now time to open Texas 100%," Abbott, a first-term Republican, told a news conference. He said the order would take full effect on March 10.