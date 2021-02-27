Mbalula trumpets turning point as new boss aims to put Prasa back on track

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has vowed to turn the embattled Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) around.

Mbalula made the pledge on Saturday in Langa, Cape Town, where he introduced the new Prasa group CEO, Zolani Kgosie Matthews.

He said Prasa has not had a permanent CEO since the departure of Lucky Montana in 2015.

“In 12 years of its existence Prasa has experienced many challenges that became pronounced in 2015/16,” said Mbalula.

“Irregular expenditure stood at R4.1bn alongside fruitless expenditure of R541m. This period was also characterised by dissonance at the highest levels of the organisation, characterised by tensions between the board and management.”