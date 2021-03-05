Covid-19 variant and immunity: Here is what you need to know

Those who have previously tested positive for the new Covid-19 variant, 501Y.V2, have better immunity against other mutations of the coronavirus.

This is according to scientists from the KwaZulu-Natal Research Informatics and Sequencing Programme (Krisp) who discovered the 501Y.V2 variant.

A study was carried out to raise hopes that vaccines modelled on the variant could protect against future mutations.

Here is what you need to know:

Origins of 501Y.V2

The variant was identified last year and discovered in the Eastern Cape. It was found to be more infectious than the original virus and has since been detected in at least 30 other countries.

The variant became the dominant strain in SA, fuelling the second wave of infections and delaying the start of vaccinations in February.

The department of health said the AstraZeneca vaccine was not particularly effective against mild to moderate disease caused by the dominant Covid-19 variant and provided minimal protection against its symptoms.