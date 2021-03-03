Lifestyle

WATCH | Dolly Parton sings new version of ‘Jolene’ as she receives Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

03 March 2021 - 11:19 By Busang Senne

Country legend Dolly Parton received the Moderna vaccine and repurposed the lyrics of one of her most famous songs to mark the occasion, BBC reports.

The award-winning artist, who is credited with helping to fund vaccine research and the trials rollout after donating $1m (about R14.8m) to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, received the jab at the university in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday.

In a video posted by the 75-year-old icon, Parton adapts the words of her smash 1974 hit Jolene, encouraging others to “get out there and get your shot”.

