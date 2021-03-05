Senzo Meyiwa murder case transferred to high court for trial

“This person allegedly contracted assassins to commit the murder. The current charge does not allow for the deduction to be made that Meyiwa was killed during the execution of an assassination. It is therefore irrational to transfer the case at this stage to the high court.”

“AfriForum’s private prosecution unit assisted the investigation team throughout and has sympathy with their frustration about the NPA’s unwillingness to charge the suspect and add the person to the charge sheet. The perception has already been created that this person is being protected from prosecution – and the current unwillingness of the prosecutor to charge this person reinforces this perception,” Nel said.

“Society has the right to demand competent, rational and fair action by the prosecuting authority, without any political interference. This is one of the reasons why AfriForum is involved in the case. We owe it to society to ensure that the NPA prosecutes without fear, favour or prejudice,” said AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel.

Meyiwa’s sisters, Zama and Nomalanga, said all the family wanted was justice for their brother.

“That the mastermind has not been charged at the time of this court appearance places the family under immense pressure. We want certainty about what happened on the night that Senzo was killed,” Nomalanga said.

“We want justice for the death of Senzo and expect the law enforcement authorities to charge and bring before the court parties against whom there is evidence.

“The family is grateful that AfriForum is supporting us in this case to ensure that justice – for which we have been waiting for seven years – eventually prevails.”

