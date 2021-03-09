Man injured when explosive device goes off in Makhanda

A scrap metal collector was injured when an explosive device he had collected from a military base exploded in Makhanda on Monday morning.

Police were called out to the Enkanini informal settlement at 8.45am.

“On arrival at the scene, they found a 33-year-old outside his residence at Enkanini with injuries to his left leg.

“The man was collecting metal at a field used by the Grahamstown military base to sell as scrap metal,” Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said in a statement.

It is alleged that when he put the bag down at his residence, it exploded and a shrapnel struck him in the left leg.

“He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.”

The incident has also been reported to the military.

“At this stage we would not want to speculate on the type of explosive devices found. Only the investigation will help us understand the nature as well as the origin of the devices concerned,” said Kinana.

