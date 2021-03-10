‘He still had so much to give’: tributes flow at Peter Matlare’s funeral

A consummate gentleman, honest soldier, faithful servant and loyal citizen of SA.

These were some of the words used to describe the life and legacy of Absa Group deputy CEO Peter Matlare at his funeral, which was broadcast on Wednesday.

Matlare succumbed to complications related to Covid-19 on Sunday.

“It is tragic and painful to accept Covid-19 has robbed us of a profoundly devoted husband and father, a brother, an uncle, a valued friend, a colleague and a respected leader not just in SA but across the continent,” Absa Group CEO Daniel Mminele told mourners.

He said the outpouring of grief in response to his passing “bares testimony to what and how much Peter meant to so many people whose lives he touched with his work, his generosity, and by being a very decent human being and very special person”.