South Africa

LISTEN | Man ‘shot dead’ during clashes between police and Wits students

10 March 2021 - 11:47 By Iavan Pijoos and Shonisani Tshikalange
The body of a man who died after police allegedly fired rubber bullets at close range during student protests in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on March 10 2021.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

A man died during violent clashes between the police and protesting Wits University students in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics responded to a shooting just after 10am.

“The man went to a doctor’s room and as he came out, the police apparently fired rubber bullets to disperse protesting Wits students.

“The man was struck twice and was assessed at the scene. Unfortunately, he had succumbed to his injuries.”

Gauteng police could not immediately comment on the matter.

Protesting Wits students and police clashed in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.
Image: Mhlontlo Buhle Geleba via Twitter

Cebolenkosi Khumalo, chairperson of the Wits Progressive Youth Alliance (PYA), said  the police had fired rubber bullets.

“There was a student who I think was going to a clinic on the other side of the road and  then they fired.”

Khumalo said they would not give up and would continue to fight.

“People are still here. We are going to regroup and fight the police. About five people have been arrested.

“The truth of the matter is that we are from Covid-19. Our parents lost their jobs, bursaries were not paid and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme said it can’t fund students who come from matric. We are saying we can’t allow that. If it means the police and ANC government must kill us, they must kill us,” he said.

