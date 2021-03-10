LISTEN | Man ‘shot dead’ during clashes between police and Wits students
A man died during violent clashes between the police and protesting Wits University students in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.
Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics responded to a shooting just after 10am.
“The man went to a doctor’s room and as he came out, the police apparently fired rubber bullets to disperse protesting Wits students.
“The man was struck twice and was assessed at the scene. Unfortunately, he had succumbed to his injuries.”
Gauteng police could not immediately comment on the matter.
Cebolenkosi Khumalo, chairperson of the Wits Progressive Youth Alliance (PYA), said the police had fired rubber bullets.
“There was a student who I think was going to a clinic on the other side of the road and then they fired.”
Khumalo said they would not give up and would continue to fight.
“People are still here. We are going to regroup and fight the police. About five people have been arrested.
“The truth of the matter is that we are from Covid-19. Our parents lost their jobs, bursaries were not paid and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme said it can’t fund students who come from matric. We are saying we can’t allow that. If it means the police and ANC government must kill us, they must kill us,” he said.
Wits student representative council (SRC) support officer Solami Buthelezi said students were dispersed by rubber bullets and stun grenades.
“We have taken cover in Braamfontein. The police have fired rubber bullets and stun grenades. We have dispersed and we are going to reconvene. We are checking our injuries. We are trying to regroup,” she said.
THEY WANT US WITH CRIMINAL RECORDS , THEY WANT US JAILED AND DEAD #Witsasinamali pic.twitter.com/xKyLnX4i6m— Wits SRC (@Wits_SRC) March 10, 2021
WATCH: #Witsasinamali pic.twitter.com/UUZZy5GA0N— Mhlontlo Buhle Geleba (@BuhleGeleba) March 10, 2021
#Witsasinamali OPEN DOORS OF LEARNING NOW ! pic.twitter.com/DqoHR4QsvL— Wits SRC (@Wits_SRC) March 10, 2021
Braamfontein this morning #Witsasinamali protest pic.twitter.com/h7b3xfUOA6— Mhlontlo Buhle Geleba (@BuhleGeleba) March 10, 2021
This is a developing story.
