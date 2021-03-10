LISTEN | Man ‘shot dead’ during clashes between police and Wits students

Khumalo said they would not give up and would continue to fight.

“People are still here. We are going to regroup and fight the police. About five people have been arrested.

“The truth of the matter is that we are from Covid-19. Our parents lost their jobs, bursaries were not paid and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme said it can’t fund students who come from matric. We are saying we can’t allow that. If it means the police and ANC government must kill us, they must kill us,” he said.