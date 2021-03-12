South Africa

IN PICTURES | Celebrating the life of King Goodwill Zwelithini

12 March 2021 - 12:22 By TimesLIVE
King Goodwill Zwelithini Zulu, seen here when he was 23 years old, dressed in a navy blue military type suit with peaked cap and leopard skin trimmings, during his installation as Zulu king in Nongoma on December 3 1971.
Image: Jan Kopec © Sunday Times

Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini died in hospital on Friday in hospital after he was admitted last month following  “several unstable glucose readings”.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, IFP founder and traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch, confirmed the news on Friday morning.

King Zwelithini was crowned as the eighth monarch of the Zulus at a traditional ceremony in Nongoma in KwaZulu-Natal, attended by 20,000 people, on December 3 1971.

He was born on July 14 1948 at Nongoma in KwaZulu-Natal. He was the eldest son of King Cyprian and his second wife, Queen Thomo, and was educated at the Bekezulu College of Chiefs and then privately tutored.

Following his coronation, the country’s constitution made the king’s role ceremonial and subject to the authority of the chief minister, Buthelezi.

He is survived by his six wives and 28 children. His eldest son and immediate heir to the throne, Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, died in November last year.

King Goodwill Zwelithini Zulu encouraging Zulu traditional dancers in September 1971.
Image: © Sunday Times
King Goodwill Zwelithini Zulu reading his favourite Sunday paper.
Image: Circa September 1972. © Sunday Times.
King Goodwill Zwelithini Zulu and the Minister of Bantu Administration and Development MC Botha shake hands after the Zulu King draped a lion skin over the shoulders of Botha during Zwelithini's Installation as Zulu king in Nongoma on December 3 1971. In the background is a hand-carved government-donated throne.
Image: Jan Kopec. © Sunday Times
King Goodwill Zwelithini Zulu in June 1971.
Image: Clifford Ranaka. © Sunday Times
King Goodwill Zwelithini Zulu shakes hands with Willie Jordaan, president of the Johannesburg Rotary Club, on May 15 1979.
Image: Ralph Ndawo. © Rand Daily Mail
King Goodwill Zwelithini during the opening of the Kwa Zulu-Natal legislature on May 3 1995.
Image: Niki de Blois. © Business Day.
King Goodwill Zwelithini Zulu on August 13 2000.
Image: Herbert Mabuza © Sunday Times
STONY-FACED: Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini on July 5 2007.
Image: Thembinkosi Dwayisa. © Sunday Times.
King Goodwill Zwelithini during his daughters' Nomkhosi and Bukhosibemvelo coming out of age ceremony at KwaKhangelamankengana palace in Nongoma on May 24 2007.
Image: Thembosi Dwayisa © Sunday Times
King Goodwill Zwelithini pictured in his traditional Zulu attire during the annual umkhosi wokweshwama ceremony held at Nyokeni Royal residence on December 7 2009.
Image: Siyabonga Mosunkutu © Sowetan.
King Goodwill Zwelithini with his Bayete Shiraz in front of his wine collection at his Palace in Nongoma on November 19 2010.
Image: Jackie Clausen © Sunday Times
King Goodwill Zwelithini proudly displays his royal jewellery range designed by South African company African Romance in partnership with Bayede, the king's job creation venture, at the Beverly Hills hotel in uMhlanga, Durban, on April 8 2011.
Image: THEMBINKOSI DWAYISA © Sunday Times
King Goodwill Zwelithini at a celebration of his 40 years as reigning monarch of the Zulu nation on August 27 2011.
Image: Jackie Clausen © Sunday Times
Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini on January 22 2012 at the annual commemoration of isandlwna, the English and Zulus battle of 1897 in Nquthu.
Image: TEBOGO LETSIE © The Times
Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini at the annual Zulu reed dance at eNyokeni Royal Palace at Nongoma on August 31 2013.
Image: TEBOGO LETSIE © Sunday Times
King Goodwill Zwelithini in September 2019.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu © Sowetan
King Goodwill Zwelithini and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi at Shaka's day in KwaDukuza. File photo.
Image: THULI DLAMINI © Sunday Times

