South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | Justice delayed, forensic victories and culpable homicide: tales of true crime in SA

12 March 2021 - 11:42 By Nicole Engelbrecht
A case we look at underpins the importance of DNA and fingerprinting in linking crimes and tells the story of a house robber turned multiple murderer. Stock photo.
A case we look at underpins the importance of DNA and fingerprinting in linking crimes and tells the story of a house robber turned multiple murderer. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/prathaan

In this week’s Spotlight Minisode, True Crime South Africa explores three cases of a very different nature.

In the first case, Port Elizabeth has seen its very first “no-body” conviction in the case of Claus Schroeder who disappeared in August 2009.

The second case we look at underpins the importance of DNA and fingerprinting in linking crimes and tells the story of a house robber turned multiple murderer.

Lastly, we discuss the tragic and unnecessary deaths of a young couple who, as toxicology results have now confirmed, died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning while on holiday last year.

Listen to the stories here: 

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | Gone in the night: The disappearance of Natasha Viljoen

In episode 50 of 'True Crime South Africa', we delve into this baffling missing person’s case and the long-term effects of a disappearance on a ...
News
4 days ago

PODCAST | The child murder that inspired a voice for victims

Twenty-seven years after her death, the murder of Ewa Nosal is still having an impact on SA, in the most unlikely of ways. True Crime South Africa ...
News
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | The legend of André Stander: lies, greed and dark secrets

As we look back at the André Stander case, it becomes clear that many important issues were left unaddressed, perhaps even purposefully hidden to ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. High-flying Durban taxi boss bust making withdrawals with 70 stolen Sassa cards South Africa
  2. ‘Less than candid’ ex-president ordered to pay R95k maintenance News
  3. E-tolls standoff intensifies as Gauteng government says it has made a ... South Africa
  4. ‘Stay out of the water’: More than 100 crocodiles on the loose in Mpumalanga South Africa
  5. ANC, AfriForum are in a conspiracy to ‘eliminate’ me, says Malema News

Latest Videos

'There's no explanation or defence': Cele promises justice for Wits protest ...
Malema & Ndlozi trial,: Evidence discrepancies claimed as original ...
X