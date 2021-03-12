PODCAST | Justice delayed, forensic victories and culpable homicide: tales of true crime in SA

In this week’s Spotlight Minisode, True Crime South Africa explores three cases of a very different nature.

In the first case, Port Elizabeth has seen its very first “no-body” conviction in the case of Claus Schroeder who disappeared in August 2009.

The second case we look at underpins the importance of DNA and fingerprinting in linking crimes and tells the story of a house robber turned multiple murderer.

Lastly, we discuss the tragic and unnecessary deaths of a young couple who, as toxicology results have now confirmed, died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning while on holiday last year.

Listen to the stories here: