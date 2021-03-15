Adam Habib and the N-word: a wrap of what happened

Immediately after saying it, a black student who was part of the meeting tells Habib he had no right to use the word.

“You are not a black man, you cannot use the word, regardless of your lived experience,” he tells Habib, who is the director of SOAS.

“You have not faced the trauma and the oppression of black bodies, what we go through 24/7 for the last 500 years.

“You do not embody our history, therefore, you cannot use the word.”

In an attempt to apologise, Habib says he comes from “a part of the world where when someone use it, context matters”.

Backlash

Habib came under fire after the video went viral over the weekend and students and the philosophers’ society at SOAS called for him to be fired

The EFF also slammed Habib, saying he should be removed from his position because he “exhibited extreme bigotry”.

“In a typical display of racist arrogance, and a disregard for being called to order which was his trademark in his shameful tenure at the University of Witwatersrand, Habib refused to be corrected on his position and how it was historically and politically wrong for him to use the N-word when he does not have the social and cultural experience of the word,” the party said.