Man handed life sentences for raping elderly men

A 22-year-old man who targeted and raped elderly men in and around the Western Cape town of Suurbraak has been handed two life sentences.

Hennury Cloete, a resident of Suurbraak, was found guilty on three counts of rape, two counts of housebreaking with intent to rape, common assault and resisting arrest.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Cloete was sentenced last week to two life sentences for the counts of rape, two-and-a-half years' imprisonment for the two counts of housebreaking with intent to rape, six months for common assault, and two years for resisting arrest.

Ntabazalila said state prosecutor Tertius van der Merwe told the court that Cloete broke into the house of a 60-year-old mentally disabled man in Suurbraak and raped him on two separate occasions.

At the time of the incidents in April 2015 and November 2016 the victim lived alone in a house without electricity.