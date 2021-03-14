'We tell our daughters to fear all men': Family devastated as child raped twice

As family deals with second rape of an 11-year-old girl, a community cowers

The 11-year-old girl sits quietly on a bright red wooden bench beneath a tree, gripping her father's hand. Her parents fear she is on the verge of another epileptic fit. Since her second rape, the fits have intensified.



As her father speaks about the family's anxious wait for her HIV results, the girl watches leaves blow across the dusty front yard of their home outside the Mpumalanga mining and farming town of Burgersfort...