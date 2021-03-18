South Africa

SA records fewer than 1,500 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

18 March 2021 - 21:22 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 1,464 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday.
There were also 90 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the same period.

This means that there have now been 1,533,961 total confirmed infections across SA, as well as 51,724 confirmed fatalities.

The new cases came from 31,550 tests, at a positivity rate of 4.64%.

Of the newly recorded deaths, 33 were in Limpopo, 14 were in KwaZulu-Natal, 13 were in the Western Cape, 12 were in Gauteng, 10 were in the Free State, five were in Mpumalanga, and three were in the Eastern Cape. There were no new fatalities recorded in the North West or Northern Cape.

To date, 1,459,894 recoveries have been recorded at a recovery rate of 95%.

Mkhize also reported that 177,275 health-care workers had been vaccinated by 6.30pm on Thursday.

