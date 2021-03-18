State capture: Anoj Singh throws Matshela Koko under the bus for R30m payment to Gupta-linked firm

Ex-Eskom CFO Anoj Singh on Thursday buckled under pressure at the Zondo commission, and threw his former colleague Matshela Koko under the bus.

Singh was being grilled over how he, as the parastatal's then finance boss, approved a R30m payment to Gupta-linked Regiments/Trillian without a proper contract in place and for no services rendered.

The contract in question was awarded to McKinsey to help Eskom develop a corporate plan.

However, McKinsey subcontracted 30% of the work, particularly that which related to the funding plan part of the corporate plan, to Regiments — which later transitioned to Trillian — at the time payment was made.

Trillian was paid before the conclusion of the contract and there was no proof that they performed the services for which they were paid.

Singh said he approved the payment to Trillian as it was his understanding that they were entitled to it as per their agreement with the main contractor — McKinsey.