Zulu omnyama ondlela zimhlope! SA loves Rasta's painting of King Goodwill Zwelithini

Jessica Levitt Digital content editor
18 March 2021 - 10:09
Rasta travelled to Durban to pay his respects to King Goodwill Zwelithini through art.
Image: Twitter/Rastatheartist

Artist Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje may be used to getting flak for his depictions of famous South Africans, but his paintings of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini have only received praise.

Rasta told TimesLIVE outside the KwaKhethomthandayo Palace in Nongoma, that the king is significant to him as an African.

He said he would present one painting to the royal family as a gift.

King Goodwill Zwelithini died on Friday from a Covid-19-related illness.

The palace has been filled with hundreds of visitors who arrived to pay their respects. 

Rasta said he had been threatened before his departure to the funeral but insisted his artworks are his way of paying his respects to legends.

Here's how Twitter praised his depiction of the Zulu king.

