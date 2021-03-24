South Africa

Risk of flash flooding due to heavy rains in Gauteng today

24 March 2021 - 07:48 By TimesLIVE
A yellow level 2 warning for localised flooding in low-lying areas in Gauteng has been issued by the weather service.
A yellow level 2 warning for localised flooding in low-lying areas in Gauteng has been issued by the weather service.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

The SA Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain over the southern and central parts of Gauteng on Wednesday which may result in localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges and difficult driving conditions.

The cautionary notice also applies to north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, north-western parts of the Free State and western and southern parts of the North West.

The outlook for Pretoria is cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers, with temperatures at a minimum of 14ºC and high of 23ºC.

Johannesburg shares the same forecast with a maximum temperature of 22ºC.

Mbombela is set to be cloudy with morning fog and drizzle, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Cape Town is expected to be hot with a light to moderate southerly wind. Temperatures are predicted to peak at 33ºC.

Durban is forecast to be partly cloudy with minimum and maximum temperatures of 17ºC and 25ºC.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Heavy rains in Australia's east bring worst floods in 50 years

Heavy rains along Australia's east coast over the weekend have brought the worst flooding in half a century in some areas, authorities said on ...
News
2 days ago

Driver ‘saved his son’, then he escaped as SUV was swallowed by sinkhole

The man whose SUV was photographed protruding from a sinkhole last weekend “saved” his nine-year-old son after the road suddenly collapsed, leaving ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Overgrown lawns, soaring utility bills: Madiba home decays into ghost house News
  2. KZN school refuses to admit girl, 16, because she has tattoos News
  3. Race for Zulu crown as King Goodwill Zwelithini's will stays secret News
  4. Nivea lawyer faces probe over 'attempt to mislead' judges in Connie case South Africa
  5. ‘This is completely unacceptable’: Lesufi and Ndlozi condemn video of teacher ... South Africa

Latest Videos

From 'shut up' to 'sit down!', Gordhan's cross examination gets heated at state ...
Second US mass shooting in a week: Ten die in Colorado bloodshed as gunman ...
X