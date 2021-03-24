The Covid-19 third wave: safety protocols, timelines and being prepared

The health department says it has no mathematical models to help it establish when South Africans can brace themselves for the third wave of Covid-19 infections, but has warned against flouting safety protocols during Easter.

“We should all learn from the way we managed the festive season and go into Easter as citizens with the same determination to stick to health protocols [and avoid] crowding, social distance, sanitise and wear masks,” spokesperson Lwazi Manzi told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.

“With a concerted effort, we can exercise our own agency and keep transmissions low.”

As of Monday, the number of cumulative Covid-19 cases is 1,538,451.