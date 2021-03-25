Angie Motshekga appeals to pupils, teachers to adhere to schools' code of conduct after hair-combing saga

Motshekga said Lesufi's decision to start a prompt investigation into the matter was a correct step.

“The department of basic education has clear guidelines regarding schools' code of conduct for both teachers and learners,” she said.

“The school governing body of this particular school, as our trusted stakeholder representing parents, will take part in dealing with the matter. We await the outcomes of the investigations by the Gauteng education MEC regarding this matter.”

On Tuesday, according to SABC News, Lesufi said his department was reviewing a report on the incident and “appropriate action” would be taken depending on the outcome.

“We are not opposed to any form of discipline, but if it involves public humiliation, it needs to be treated carefully,” said Lesufi

“I am going through the report. We want to know whether the parents were involved, what was their response, whether the pupil was warned before and what was the response of the pupil.”

On social media, he also slammed the teacher's act, saying it was “totally unacceptable”.

“We have many kids absconding from school or committing suicide about small things that happened at school and they become scared to go back to school. It might sound petty but the number of pupils making wrong decisions is massive. I am for discipline, not humiliation,” said Lesufi.