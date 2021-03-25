Bushbuckridge man, 91, arrested for 'repeatedly raping' his girlfriend’s daughter, 11

A 91-year-old man accused of repeatedly raping a child 80 years his junior is due to appear in the Bushbuckridge magistrate’s court on Thursday.

The pensioner also faces charges of assaulting a five-year-old boy, said Mpumalanga police.

“The children's mother, who is also said to be the ... man's girlfriend, is being sought by police for child neglect after the two children as well as their sibling, a two-year-old girl, were reported to have been left abandoned,” said Brig Leonard Hlathi.

“This shocking ordeal was brought to the attention of police in Bushbuckridge on Tuesday March 23, who immediately started with their investigations into the matter,” he added.