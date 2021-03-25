Limiting freedoms during Covid: Study reveals black people more willing to sacrifice to curb virus spread

Black South Africans are more willing than their white counterparts to sacrifice their rights to curb the spread of Covid-19 and save lives, according to a survey released by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) on Wednesday.

The HSRC and the University of Johannesburg conducted an online survey using a data-free Moya Messenger app and through links shared on Facebook and Twitter.

The aim was to find the public’s opinion and experience on access to human rights during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The study investigated limiting freedoms on citizens within the context of Covid-19. Researches said the way in which people viewed their rights was an intriguing aspect of the study.

The study revealed regulations under lockdown affected people and groups disproportionately. As an example, the value based on life vs the value based on privilege would differ.