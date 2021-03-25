South Africa

Khwezi Science Report

PODCAST | How a year of lockdown has rewired our brains — a year since the land fell quiet

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
25 March 2021 - 15:15
The empty streets of Hillbrow, Johannesburg, at the beginning of the nationwide lockdown.
The empty streets of Hillbrow, Johannesburg, at the beginning of the nationwide lockdown.
Image: Alaister Russell / Sunday Times

“We are now living in world where grief itself is transmitted globally,” says Wits University historian Prof Hlonipha Mokoena.

That's a far cry from a year ago, when we as a country were just about to go into lockdown.

At the stroke of midnight between March 26 and March 27 last year, our bustling country on the tip of Africa fell quiet as 60 million people retreated into their homes for what was meant to be a three-week lockdown.

Listen to the impact it has had here:

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Player.fm | Pocket Casts 

In a very short space of time, we had gone from hearing about an obscure disease in Wuhan, China, to learning that “patient zero” had been diagnosed in SA. A few days after that, President Cyril Ramaphosa appeared on television to announce that the country would come to a grinding halt.

Since then, we have lost — officially — more than 50,000 citizens (though the number is likely much higher), and data on transmissions, hospitalisations and vaccinations dominate public discourse.

But according to Mokoena, our society has also seen other fundamental changes that are less easy to calculate: the way we think, perceive our country, and chase the “fix” that will end this not-so-brave new world.

In this podcast, she speaks to Sunday Times reporter Tanya Farber about ways in which the South African and global psyche has changed since a pandemic swept across the globe, bringing with it a fight for vaccines.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

PODCAST | Can you get reinfected with Covid-19? Top prof counts the odds

Wits dean of health sciences, who has been instrumental in SA clinical trials, answers the big immunity questions
News
1 month ago

PODCAST | One year of Covid-19: Reflecting on SA's biggest moments

In this episode of 'Boots on the Ground', we relive some of the most memorable moments from the pandemic - moments we ought not to forget, as we ...
News
2 weeks ago

ONE YEAR ON | Biggest Covid-19 headaches revealed as tracing teams talk about their challenges

Covid-19 track and tracing teams' biggest headaches over the past year included patients giving the wrong contact details and team members falling ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Clicks to lay formal complaint after man in traditional dress told to leave ... South Africa
  2. Overgrown lawns, soaring utility bills: Madiba home decays into ghost house News
  3. Queen Mantfombi made regent of Zulu nation as three months of mourning is ... South Africa
  4. 'I left the mall heartbroken': Man ordered to leave for wearing Ndebele ... South Africa
  5. Pretoria attorney to appear in court over SAPS tender fraud South Africa

Latest Videos

'The law is clear on contempt': State capture inquiry pushes for Zuma to be ...
'Bail will spark more protests': Cops accused of killing Ntumba remain in ...
X