ONE YEAR ON | Biggest Covid-19 headaches revealed as tracing teams talk about their challenges

Covid-19 track and tracing teams' biggest headaches over the past year included patients giving the wrong contact details and team members falling ill themselves, provincial officials told TimesLIVE.

This led to many positive cases not being traced, and an uncountable number of people getting infected after coming in contact with those not knowing they had the virus.

This transpired from interviews with provincial officials looking back over the past year since SA experienced its first Covid-19 case.

In the Western Cape, between 10% and 40% of positive Covid-19 cases could have been missed or were untraceable due to patients giving the wrong contact telephone numbers.

“We often encountered incorrect phone numbers of positive cases. This has remained a challenge throughout,” said Western Cape health spokesperson Nomawethu Sbukwana.