School sport matches and cultural activities like choir practice allowed again but with no spectators

School sport matches including provincial and national school sport tournaments may resume, but without spectators and with various Covid-19 controls in place.

The basic education department gazetted the new regulations on Saturday.

Other activities including physical education, extra-curricular activities and interschool, district, provincial and national school sport tournaments also received the go ahead.

Championships, tournaments and interschool sport matches that require pupils to travel to other schools or provinces may also resume without spectators, provided that public schools are subject to compliance with the regulations for safety measures.

“A list of names of all officials, learners and any other person from the visiting school must be provided to the hosting school at least three days before an event or match, for the purposes of compliance with direction.”